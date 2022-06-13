Advertisement

WATCH NOW: Monsoon 2022 Special Report

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:06 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Record-high temperatures currently hitting Arizona are also helping stir up another sign of Summer, Monsoon storms. Arizona’s Family is here to help keep you, your family, and your home safe during the Monsoon storms.

This Wednesday at 5:30 pm, we’ll premiere our First Alert Weather Special: Monsoon 2022. You can watch our special on 3TV, CBS 5, and on the azfamily app! Or you can watch it right now on this page in the above player.

Below are just a few of the topics covered in our special report:

  • What exactly is a monsoon
  • What you can expect
  • How hurricanes can affect the monsoon
  • Boater Safety during a monsoon storm
  • How to get your car monsoon ready
  • Dust censors along a 10-mile stretch of the I-10 and how they can save lives
  • Lightning Safety
  • Flash Flooding Dangers
  • Monsoon Forecast for 2022

