How Arizona secures the vote-by-mail process

GRAPHIC - Midterm Election
GRAPHIC - Midterm Election(123rf.com)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Election security is an important topic for most voters. One of the main questions they have is what types of security protocols are used for mail-in ballots. According to the Arizona Secretary of State’s website, there are four steps election officials take to secure ballots.

  1. Tamper Evident Envelopes and Ballot Tracking: In Arizona, counties utilize tamper-evident envelopes for mailed ballots and voters can verify whether their ballot-by-mail has been sent to them and whether it has been received and accepted by the county after it has been mailed back.
  2. Security of Ballot Drop-Off Locations and Drop-Boxes: Ballot drop-off locations and drop-boxes must comply with security requirements and procedures outlined in the Elections Procedures Manual.
  3. Signature Verification: Every ballot-by-mail is authenticated through a rigorous signature verification process conducted by trained election officials. The voter is contacted if the signature on the ballot-by-mail affidavit is inconsistent with the signature in the voter’s registration record.
  4. Criminal Penalties for Misconduct: Arizona law imposes severe criminal penalties for ballot tampering, vote buying, or discarding someone else’s ballot.

