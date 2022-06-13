First Alert Weather Day issued for northern Arizona Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The forecast team at Arizona’s Family is calling a First Alert weather day on Monday due to high winds expected in northern Arizona. The National Weather Service has also issued a Red Flag Warning as the area is still under severe fire danger. These conditions are not good news for wildfire crews battling the Pipeline Fire that broke out Sunday north of Flagstaff.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect across all of northern Arizona for Monday. Be prepared as well as fire smart! #azwx pic.twitter.com/5JYaGQ3Ws8 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) June 12, 2022

Here are some ways you can help prevent additional wildfires from breaking out, courtesy of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management:

When working outdoors , always check the weather beforehand. Keep a water source and shovel nearby and never leave a burn unattended. If using any type of equipment that may throw sparks be sure it’s equipped with a spark arrester.

When recreating - be a responsible camper.

Know before you go - check land status and fire restriction information. If allowed - and having a campfire, put it out completely and make sure it’s cool to the touch before walking away. Drown, stir, and repeat.

When towing a vehicle - take an extra minute to make sure tow chains are secure before hitting the road. Check your tires, as blowouts have been known to cause wildfires. And never, pull off into tall grasses. The undercarriage of your car can get very hot and start a wildfire if parked in dry vegetation.

Protect your property. Create defensible space. Cut back trees, reduce dead fuels, keep your lawn cut and watered, and remove all flammable materials away from your home.

