Deadlines for Arizona’s primary election on August 2

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The midterm primary election is on August 2, 2022. That’s less than two months away and important deadlines are approaching for voters.

Primary Election Timeline

JULY 5: Voter Registration Deadline

JULY 6: First day for counties to mail ballots to voters and first day of in-person early voting.

JULY 22: Last day to sign up for the active early voting list (AEVL) or to request a one-time ballot-by-mail.

JULY 26: Recommended deadline to mail back your ballot. However, postmarks are irrelevant. Your ballot must make it to your county recorder’s office by 7 p.m. on election day for it to be counted.

AUGUST 2: Election day. All ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m.

General Election Timeline

OCTOBER 11: Voter Registration Deadline

OCTOBER 12: First day for counties to mail ballots to voters and first day of in-person early voting.

OCTOBER 28: Last day to sign up for the active early voting list (AEVL) or to request a one-time ballot-by-mail.

NOVEMBER 1: Recommended deadline to mail back your ballot. However, postmarks are irrelevant. Your ballot must make it to your county recorder’s office by 7 p.m. on election day for it to be counted.

NOVEMBER 8: Election day. All ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m.