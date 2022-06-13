Deadlines for Arizona’s primary election on August 2
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The midterm primary election is on August 2, 2022. That’s less than two months away and important deadlines are approaching for voters.
Primary Election Timeline
JULY 5: Voter Registration Deadline
JULY 6: First day for counties to mail ballots to voters and first day of in-person early voting.
JULY 22: Last day to sign up for the active early voting list (AEVL) or to request a one-time ballot-by-mail.
JULY 26: Recommended deadline to mail back your ballot. However, postmarks are irrelevant. Your ballot must make it to your county recorder’s office by 7 p.m. on election day for it to be counted.
AUGUST 2: Election day. All ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m.
General Election Timeline
OCTOBER 11: Voter Registration Deadline
OCTOBER 12: First day for counties to mail ballots to voters and first day of in-person early voting.
OCTOBER 28: Last day to sign up for the active early voting list (AEVL) or to request a one-time ballot-by-mail.
NOVEMBER 1: Recommended deadline to mail back your ballot. However, postmarks are irrelevant. Your ballot must make it to your county recorder’s office by 7 p.m. on election day for it to be counted.
NOVEMBER 8: Election day. All ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m.