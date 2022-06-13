Advertisement

Deadlines for Arizona’s primary election on August 2

GRAPHIC - Election Calendar(123rf.com)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The midterm primary election is on August 2, 2022. That’s less than two months away and important deadlines are approaching for voters.

Primary Election Timeline

JULY 5: Voter Registration Deadline

JULY 6: First day for counties to mail ballots to voters and first day of in-person early voting.

JULY 22: Last day to sign up for the active early voting list (AEVL) or to request a one-time ballot-by-mail.

JULY 26: Recommended deadline to mail back your ballot. However, postmarks are irrelevant. Your ballot must make it to your county recorder’s office by 7 p.m. on election day for it to be counted.

AUGUST 2: Election day. All ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m.

General Election Timeline

OCTOBER 11: Voter Registration Deadline

OCTOBER 12: First day for counties to mail ballots to voters and first day of in-person early voting.

OCTOBER 28: Last day to sign up for the active early voting list (AEVL) or to request a one-time ballot-by-mail.

NOVEMBER 1: Recommended deadline to mail back your ballot. However, postmarks are irrelevant. Your ballot must make it to your county recorder’s office by 7 p.m. on election day for it to be counted.

NOVEMBER 8: Election day. All ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m.

Voter's Guide

How Arizona secures the vote-by-mail process

Updated: 24 minutes ago
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Election security is an important topic for most voters. One of the main questions they have is what types of security protocols are used for mail-in ballots.

Arizona

Gov. Ducey gets COVID-19, won’t visit Arizona border with Pence

Updated: 1 hours ago
By The Associated Press and Dennis Welch
Ducey is asymptomatic and feels well, according to a spokesperson.

Voter's Guide

Yes, independent voters can vote in Arizona’s primary elections

Updated: 2 hours ago
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Around primary time every two years in Arizona, there’s always a lot of confusion on whether or not independent voters can vote in the primary. The answer is, yes, they can.

News

Gov. Ducey cancels meeting with Mike Pence after COVID-positive test

Updated: 3 hours ago
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t attend a planned political event Monday with former Vice President Mike Pence

News

Gun control activists rally in Phoenix for new laws

Updated: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:07 AM MST
March For Our Lives in Phoenix

Politics

GOP gubernatorial hopeful Karrin Taylor Robson says 2020 election wasn’t fair

Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:54 PM MST
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
With about four weeks left until early voting begins, Arizona’s Family political editor Dennis Welch sat down with Robson for a one-on-one interview.

Politics

Arizona's Family sits down with GOP governor candidate Karrin Taylor Robson

Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:14 PM MST
Arizona's Family political editor Dennis Welch sat down with GOP governor candidate Karrin Taylor Robson to discuss the 2020 election and voter fraud.

Voter's Guide

Sharpies will not invalidate your ballot, Maricopa County officials say

Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:17 PM MST
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
There was a lot of speculation in the 2020 election on whether Sharpies could cause voters’ ballots to be tossed out. To set the record straight, Arizona’s Family spoke to Erika Flores, spokeswoman for the Maricopa County Elections Department.

Voter's Guide

What it means when your mail-in ballot status says ‘canceled’

Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:19 PM MST
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
If you signed up for a mail-in ballot for the election, but chose to vote in person, your ballot will show up as ‘canceled’ when you try to track it online.

Voter's Guide

How to report voter problems in Arizona

Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:12 PM MST
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
If you have experienced any problems voting in the election, you can report those issues to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.