Dangerously windy day for state; First Alert Weather Day in northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Temperatures will be slightly cooler than what we saw over the weekend but winds will be stronger across Arizona today. Look for a high of 107 degrees in the Valley today with breezy conditions developing this afternoon and evening.

It’s a First Alert Weather Day in Flagstaff where a Red Flag Warning has been issued for the dangerously windy and dry conditions today. Southwesterly winds could gust up to 55 miles per hour. At the same time, relative humidity is expected to drop to below ten percent.

An area of low pressure moving through the west is driving the winds today. Those winds should be lighter tomorrow as the trough moves away from our region.

Strong high pressure will start building across the region by midweek, bringing extremely hot temperatures by Thursday. This will help draw in moisture from the south, and monsoon storm chances will increase across the state Friday and into the weekend.

