2 critically hurt in west Phoenix rollover crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people are in critical condition after a rollover crash in west Phoenix late Monday morning.

According to Phoenix police, officers were called out to a two-car crash near 43rd and Nothern avenues around 11 a.m. Police say a man and a woman were taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Video from the scene showed one car flipped over and another vehicle with extensive front-end damage.

Detectives are working to learn what led up to the crash. Police say the intersection will be closed in all directions for much of the afternoon as the investigation takes place. For the latest traffic updates, click/tap here.

