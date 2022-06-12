Your Life
Taylor calls for Griner’s release at Hall of Fame induction

Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) is congratulated on a play against the Seattle Storm in...
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) is congratulated on a play against the Seattle Storm in the first half of the second round of the WNBA basketball playoffs Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Everett, Wash. Brittney Griner has been able to receive emails and letters from WNBA players to an account Griner’s agent set up to allow them to communicate with her. The emails are printed out and delivered sporadically in bunches to Griner by her lawyers after being vetted by Russian officials.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) - KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Penny Taylor used her induction into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame to call for the release of her former Phoenix Mercury teammate Brittney Griner. Taylor noted it’s been 114 days since the seven-time WNBA All-Star was detained in Russia.

Taylor called for President Joe Biden’s help freeing Griner, saying “BG is our family.” Taylor also said the entire global sports community needs to come together and insist that freeing Griner be a priority. The two-time Olympic gold medalist has been detained since Feb. 17.

DeLisha Milton-Jones wrapped up her acceptance speech with a call to bring Griner home. DePaul coach Doug Bruno also called for Griner’s release saying, “Enough is enough.”

