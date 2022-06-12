Pipeline Fire burning six miles north of Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A wildfire sparked just 6 miles north of Flagstaff near Schultz Pass Road and Mt. Elden Road Sunday morning.

Flagstaff fire officials say the Pipeline Fire was originally reported at 10:15 a.m. by a fire lookout, and it has reached several acres and is active on all sides. The National Forest Service has requested an incident management team. They are scheduled to arrive in the next few days. Coconino County has announced that the Arizona Snowbowl and those living in the area of west Schultz Pass Road must evacuate. All of Doney Park and areas of Timberline (south of Brandis to Elden Springs Road) have now been placed into SET status, meaning that residents should prepare for evacuation should they need to leave quickly.

All hikers and campers in the area are asked to leave, particularly those in the Schultz Pass region down to the Fort Valley trailhead area. Coconino County is encouraging all residents in the area to prepare to evacuate as the fire is moving quickly, in light of windy conditions. If you are in the impacted area but are unsure what to pack, click here for a resource designed by the Arizona Emergency Information Network.

There are no reports as to how the fire started or the status of its containment at this time. Coconino National Forest officials say that multiple fire and emergency response individuals are on their way, including air tankers.

