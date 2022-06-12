Maricopa County settles jail attack lawsuit for nearly $12M

PHOENIX (AP) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has reached an $11.75 million settlement in a lawsuit involving a jail attack that seriously injured an inmate more than two years ago. The county’s Board of Supervisors approved the settlement for the family of Brian Ortiz, who was 18 at the time and jailed for violating probation by not paying a fine.

The attack was captured on jail video. A lawsuit says Ortiz was hit or kicked nearly 50 times by another inmate and it took more than two hours before he was taken to a hospital. County Sheriff Paul Penzone apologized to the family but said the officers involved “didn’t violate any MCSO policy.”

