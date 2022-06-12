Man found stabbed inside burning Gilbert house, fire crews say

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire officials say a man was found stabbed inside a burning house in Gilbert Saturday night.

Gilbert Police said they responded to a call from someone who said they could smell smoke coming from a house near Gilbert and Warner Roads and that someone inside was in distress. Gilbert fire officials were able to get the fires in the house under control and entered the home where they found a man inside who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

An investigation is underway to determine what happened. No other information has been released.

