Man found stabbed inside burning Gilbert house, fire crews say

When police arrived, they entered the house and found a man inside who had been stabbed. He is now in the hospital in unknown condition.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire officials say a man was found stabbed inside a burning house in Gilbert Saturday night.

Gilbert Police said they responded to a call from someone who said they could smell smoke coming from a house near Gilbert and Warner Roads and that someone inside was in distress. Gilbert fire officials were able to get the fires in the house under control and entered the home where they found a man inside who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

An investigation is underway to determine what happened. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

There are no reports as to how the fire started or its containment at this time.
