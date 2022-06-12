Your Life
Latino activism leads in grassroot efforts on climate change

Masavi Perea, organizing director for Chispa Arizona, checks on plants in the community garden...
Masavi Perea, organizing director for Chispa Arizona, checks on plants in the community garden Chispa Jardineria on May 18, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:50 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Latinos are leading the way in U.S. activism around climate change from grassroots organizing to global advocacy, often drawing on traditions from their ancestral homelands and the experience of its effects on their communities.

They include a young activist who protested every Friday for weeks outside U.N. headquarters, a California scholar who argues for including grassroots efforts in global climate organizing, and a Mexican-born advocate in Phoenix who teaches young Hispanics the importance of protecting Earth for future generations.

Signs adorn the common area at the Spaces of Opportunity community gardens May 18, 2022, in...
Signs adorn the common area at the Spaces of Opportunity community gardens May 18, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)

Polls in recent months have found most U.S. Latinos consider climate change a real and important concern affecting them and their communities.

