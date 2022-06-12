High fire danger, wind advisory for high country after the hottest weekend of the year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have officially made it through the hottest weekend of the year so far. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect throughout this evening. Friday we beat a record, reaching 113. Saturday we topped out at 114, tying the record set back in 1918. today we are on track to tie or beat the record of 112 set back in 1936.

The good news is we have a cooling trend kicking off Monday, temperatures will drop to 108 by Monday afternoon and even cooler Tuesday. Gusty southwesterly winds with peak gusts to 50 mph are expected in the high country. The Pipeline Fire isn’t getting any relief, as we have a Red Flag Warning in effect through portions of northern Arizona today into Monday. On top of that, there is a Wind Advisory taking effect Monday for portions of northern Arizona, which does include Flagstaff.

A weak disturbance will pass to the north to kick off the week, this will cool our temperatures down slightly but also bring in some breezy to windy conditions, with wind gusts to 25 mph in the valley Monday afternoon. By Thursday, another episode of extreme heat is likely with a slight increase in wind. We are looking at 113 by Thursday afternoon. By the weekend, we will have an increase in moisture by the end of the week and the potential for some rain Friday into the weekend.

