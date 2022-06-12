Body found inside Scottsdale Red Robin restaurant

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Salt River police say that they found a body inside of a Scottsdale restaurant Sunday morning.

Officers said they received a report from an employee of the Red Robin, located on east Talking Stick Way near the Topgolf, who said one of the doors to the restaurant had been broken. When police arrived around 9:19 a.m., they said they called out to see if there was someone inside who would respond. When no one answered, they entered the restaurant and found a dead body inside.

There are no further details as to what led up to the person’s death or their identity.

