Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Body found inside Scottsdale Red Robin restaurant

Salt River police say that they found a body inside of a Scottsdale restaurant Sunday morning.
Salt River police say that they found a body inside of a Scottsdale restaurant Sunday morning.(MGN)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 1:39 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Salt River police say that they found a body inside of a Scottsdale restaurant Sunday morning.

Officers said they received a report from an employee of the Red Robin, located on east Talking Stick Way near the Topgolf, who said one of the doors to the restaurant had been broken. When police arrived around 9:19 a.m., they said they called out to see if there was someone inside who would respond. When no one answered, they entered the restaurant and found a dead body inside.

TRENDING: 3 arrested after baby taken from Buckeye home

There are no further details as to what led up to the person’s death or their identity.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

When police arrived, they entered the house and found a man inside who had been stabbed. He is...
Man found stabbed inside burning Gilbert house, fire crews say
The firefighter’s identity and cause of death have not been released yet.
Sun City firefighter dies while on duty
A National Forest Service webcam captured the raging Pipeline Fire
Pipeline Fire burning six miles north of Flagstaff
March for our Lives rally in Phoenix.
Hundreds gather in Phoenix for March For Our Lives rally, demand gun safety