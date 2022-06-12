Another toasty day across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re in for another day with sizzling temperatures across the state! In the Phoenix metro area, we look to break the daily record of 112 with a high of 113 expected this afternoon.

Yesterday we hit a high of 114, tying a record for that date and we won’t see much relief this morning with lows in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures are climbing quickly!

Our Excessive Heat Warning expires at 8 pm tonight but temperatures will still be very warm as we start another work week. We’ll see a high of 108 under breezy conditions on Monday, 107 on Tuesday, 109 on Wednesday, and 113 on Thursday.

Changes could come late next week as an increase in moisture leads to rain chances finally returning to the forecast. As of now, we’re tracking a 20-30% chance for rain on Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!

