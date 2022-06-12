Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Another toasty day across Arizona

Excessive Heat Warning still in place
7-Day Forecast for Sunday, June 12
7-Day Forecast for Sunday, June 12(Arizona's Family)
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re in for another day with sizzling temperatures across the state! In the Phoenix metro area, we look to break the daily record of 112 with a high of 113 expected this afternoon.

Yesterday we hit a high of 114, tying a record for that date and we won’t see much relief this morning with lows in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures are climbing quickly!

Our Excessive Heat Warning expires at 8 pm tonight but temperatures will still be very warm as we start another work week. We’ll see a high of 108 under breezy conditions on Monday, 107 on Tuesday, 109 on Wednesday, and 113 on Thursday.

Changes could come late next week as an increase in moisture leads to rain chances finally returning to the forecast. As of now, we’re tracking a 20-30% chance for rain on Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7-Day Forecast for Saturday, June 11
Phoenix reaches 114 degrees; winds kick up dust around the Valley
114 for a high today, expect another day of above average temperatures
7-Day Forecast for Saturday, June 11
Extreme heat continues for the weekend
Triple digits this week with high Saturday of 112