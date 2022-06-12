1 dead, 1 hurt after wrong-way crash on SR-51 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one person is dead and another was hurt after a wrong-way crash on the SR-51 in Phoenix late Saturday night.

Troopers say the crash happened just before midnight when a car went northbound in the southbound lanes. Investigators say one person died and another person was injured. Their injuries are unknown, and it’s unclear if emergency crews took them to the hospital. ADOT reported that the southbound traffic closed shortly after midnight, but the freeway has since reopened.

Troopers have not identified the person who died in the crash. An investigation is underway to determine what led up to the crash.

