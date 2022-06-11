Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Two dead in fiery crash on Loop 101 in north Phoenix

Details as to how the crash occurred are unavailable at this time.
Details as to how the crash occurred are unavailable at this time.(ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash in the area of Loop 101 in north Phoenix.

Police say that westbound lanes of the interstate are closed at 7th Street. Drivers are asked to expect delays and to seek alternate routes to their destination. All eastbound lanes are open. ADOT camera footage showed that two vehicles were on fire in the road.

Details about what led up to the crash are unavailable at this time.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phoenix Police are investigating an in-custody death near 91st Ave & McDowell
19-year-old man dies while in Phoenix police custody
Genealogist who cracked "Baby Holly" case also solved Phoenix Canal Murders case
Buckeye father of baby who was focus of Amber Alert relieved he was found
Woman's body found near Piestewa Peak trailhead