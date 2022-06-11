Two dead in fiery crash on Loop 101 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash in the area of Loop 101 in north Phoenix.

Police say that westbound lanes of the interstate are closed at 7th Street. Drivers are asked to expect delays and to seek alternate routes to their destination. All eastbound lanes are open. ADOT camera footage showed that two vehicles were on fire in the road.

*CLOSURE*



Loop 101 Pima westbound is CLOSED at 7th Street.



The closure is due to a crash.



Motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route.



Eastbound lanes are unaffected.#PHXtraffic #Loop101 pic.twitter.com/IUMGNVDymY — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 11, 2022

Details about what led up to the crash are unavailable at this time.

