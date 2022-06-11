Two dead in fiery crash on Loop 101 in north Phoenix
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash in the area of Loop 101 in north Phoenix.
Police say that westbound lanes of the interstate are closed at 7th Street. Drivers are asked to expect delays and to seek alternate routes to their destination. All eastbound lanes are open. ADOT camera footage showed that two vehicles were on fire in the road.
Details about what led up to the crash are unavailable at this time.
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.