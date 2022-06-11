Supply chain shortages frustrates Phoenix air conditioning business

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The supply chain problems are impacting air conditioning companies in the Valley. Donley A/C and Plumbing president Mike Donley says there are new issues every day when it comes to parts. “It’s definitely more challenging than it has ever been in my 30-plus year career,” Donley said. “We could be waiting days for it to be shipped across the country to us or if it has to be manufactured, it could be weeks or months.”

Donley says the more expensive the unit and parts, the harder to find an exact part will be. Previously, they used to just send an email and a part would arrive within 24 hours. Now, they have to make several calls a day just to find a part. If it will take weeks or months to arrive, they try and find a workaround to fix the problem. “In some cases you are out of luck until your parts come in. It’s always frustrating when you can’t take care of customers. We’re in the take-care-of-customers business,” Donley said.

Donley says sometimes they will lose out on a job if another company can find a part and replace it faster. With record-setting heat Friday, he knows it’s critical to fix air conditioning problems as soon as possible. Click/tap here for tips to keep your air conditioning running smoothly.

