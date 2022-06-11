Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Rare wetland plant found in Arizona now listed as endangered

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service published a decision Friday to list the Arizona eryngo as...
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service published a decision Friday to list the Arizona eryngo as endangered.(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - A rare plant that depends on wetlands for survival is now on the federal endangered species list. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service published a decision Friday to list the Arizona eryngo as endangered.

The agency also set aside about 13 acres in southern Arizona as critical habitat. The decision comes years after environmentalists petitioned and then sued to gain protection for the plant with cream-colored spherical flower heads. Environmentalists say the decision will boost efforts to protect the San Pedro River, which is the last free-flowing river in Arizona.

The wetland plant depends on springs from deep aquifers that nourish the river and is threatened by the over-pumping of groundwater.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Details as to how the crash occurred are unavailable at this time.
Two dead in fiery crash on Loop 101 in north Phoenix
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated breweries in Arizona, according to Tripadvisor.
Highest-rated breweries in Arizona
Phoenix police arrested three in connection with the alert Friday. Jessica Davila, 36, Exzavior...
3 arrested after baby taken from Buckeye home
Phoenix Police are investigating an in-custody death near 91st Ave & McDowell
19-year-old man dies while in Phoenix police custody