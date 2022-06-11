Your Life
Pest control company will pay homeowners to release 100 cockroaches in their houses

The company wants to test a pest control technique.
The company wants to test a pest control technique.
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Most Arizona homeowners work to keep cockroaches out, but a North Carolina company will pay people to keep them in their houses. The Pest Informer posted on its website it’s looking for five to seven homeowners that will allow workers to release 100 cockroaches into their homes. The company says it wants to test out a specific pest control technique and see how effective it is. Workers would have to be allowed to record inside the home as well. The study will last 30 days. The homeowners would get $2,000 for their trouble.

Those wanting to apply must be at least 21 years old, live in the continental United States and not allow any other cockroach treatments. If the cockroach infestation isn’t eliminated by the end of the 30 days, The Pest Informer will use more treatment to get rid of them. To apply, click/tap here.

