Orpheum Theatre announces 2022-2023 Broadway lineup

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The American Theatre Guild, in partnership with the Orpheum Theatre, has announced its 2022-2023 Broadway at the Orpheum Series.

“We are truly delighted with the caliber of shows programmed for the 2022–2023 season. We strive to provide world-class entertainment that will inspire audiences,” says Amy Hamm, Executive Director of The American Theatre Guild. “It’s important that we further our mission in the Phoenix community and support the performing arts with quality shows as well as increased efforts in educational programs and partnerships through our Staging the Future initiative.”

Season Members will receive the best seats at locked-in prices. Some other features include priority access, easy exchanges, free parking, and more before tickets go on sale to the public. Season tickets start at around $196 and are available here.

Fiddler On the Roof - Dec. 2-4, 2022

A musical full of such classic hits as “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset;’ “If I Were A Rich Man;’ “Matchmaker, Matchmaker”, “To Life (L’Chaim!),” and so many more. FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love, and laughter. Tony-award-winning director Bartlett Sher will be directing this production.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. - Jan. 13-15, 2023

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is the most popular tribute to the legendary Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin. Enjoy a beautiful retelling of Franklin’s life set to the tune of a live band, vocalists, and a night of music that will move your soul. Expect to hear greats such as “Natural Woman,” “Think,” “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” “Chain of Fools,” and “Respect” — all your favorite hits in one evening celebrating the iconic songstress!

BUDDY – THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - March 3-5, 2023

This feel-good show tells the tale of Buddy Holly’s rocketing to fame in the 1950s. The show will feature his greats as “That’ll Be The Day”, “Peggy Sue”, “Rave On”, and so many more--including Valens’ “La Bamba.” The show opened in 1989 in the West End and has won multiple awards for its music and storytelling.

ANASTASIA - May 5-7, 2023

From the Tony Award®-winning creators of Ragtime, this show will take you into the twilight of the Russian Empire, following a princess on her journey to Paris in the 1920s. Young Anya works with a former aristocrat and a conman to pursue her ultimate happiness and to learn her true identity. With a score by Stephen Flaherty, Lynn Ahrens, and Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak, this musical will not disappoint.

