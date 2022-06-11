Your Life
New $310 million concourse set to open at Phoenix Sky Harbor’s Terminal 4

The new concourse at Sky Harbor's Terminal 4 is set to open in ten days, and officials are hoping it will help business travel bounce back.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new concourse at Sky Harbor’s Terminal 4 is set to open on June 20th after the city council approved the project in 2016. It’ll have state-of-the-art technology, new shops and restaurants, and eight new gates for Southwest Airlines. “Phoenix Sky Harbor is already America’s Friendliest Airport,” said Southwest Business Vice President Dave Harvey. “Now that’s going to allow us to stretch that even more, the efficiency, the amenities, the new gates.”

Consumer Reports: Getting a better deal on airfare

The company’s business travel decreased 36% in March compared to 2019, still better than what the company predicted. Sky Harbor, though, was among the busiest airports during the pandemic for Southwest. Pre-pandemic, Arizona’s Tourism Office reported that travel spending brought $25.6 billion to the state in 2019.

Harvey believes this new concourse with more gates will help bring the airlines and the state to pre-pandemic numbers and beyond. “We see this as a strategic growth opportunity, and these facilities will be critical for us to take it to the next level,” said Harvey. “The fact that we are going to have the seamless experience on T4, new gates that plug into all of our facilities here just allows for more scale...It just presents a lot of opportunity for us,” said Harvey.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

