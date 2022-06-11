PHOENIX (Stacker) - Just a few decades ago, the list of breweries to visit in any given area were small—perhaps a handful around larger metro areas and a few more tucked away in rural spots. Thanks to the craft brewery revolution, though, no one need look too hard to find a bounty of venues to visit. Retail sales of craft beer in the U.S. grew from $10 million in 2011 to $29 million in 2019, according to Statista, with the COVID-19 pandemic creating the first dip in sales in 2020 after increases every year. In 2019, small and independent brewers put 26.3 million barrels of beer into the world, according to the Brewers Association, representing inroads into the beer market share.

Most breweries don’t just roll out the barrels, though. They also offer tours, which has become an increasingly popular activity for those 21 and over. Businesses capitalizing on areas where craft breweries are clustered nearby package tours and provide transport. Like wine tastings at vineyards, visitors can taste a brewery’s products. In-demand beers and small-batch brews can be events in their own right, with beer lovers lining up to get limited-release beers. If nothing else, brewery tours are usually a cheap way to drink a lot of beer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated breweries in Arizona on Tripadvisor.

#19. Granite Mountain Brewing

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

Address: 123 N Cortez St, Prescott, AZ 86301-3015

#18. Wanderlust Brewing Company

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

Address: 1519 N Main St Ste 102, Flagstaff, AZ 86004-4970

#17. Prescott Brewing Company

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (145 reviews)

Address: 130 W Gurley St, Prescott, AZ 86301-3602

#16. Beaver Street Brewery

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

Address: 11 S Beaver St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001-5500

#15. 12 West Brewing Company

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

Address: 3000 E Ray Rd Barnone, Building 6, Suite 110, Gilbert, AZ 85296-7832

#14. Two Brothers Brewing

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

Address: 4321 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251-3329

#13. Oak Creek Brewery

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (207 reviews)

Address: 2050 Yavapai Dr, Sedona, AZ 86336-4558

#12. Insurgent Brewing Company

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7 reviews)

Address: 990 North State Highway 89 Unit B, Chino Valley, AZ 86323-5139

#11. Catalina Brewing Company

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

Address: 6918 N Camino Martin Ste 120, Marana, AZ 85741-2280

#10. Barnstar

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

Address: 4050 N Tonto Rd, Skull Valley, AZ 86338

#9. Black Horse Brewery

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

Address: 1058 Burton Rd Hole In the Wall Taproom, Show Low, AZ 85901-3924

#8. Historic Brewing Company

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

Address: 4366 E Huntington Dr, Flagstaff, AZ 86004-9400

#7. That Brewery

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

Address: 300 E Cherry St Back Building, Cottonwood, AZ 86326-6177

#6. 8-Bit Aleworks

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

Address: 1050 N Fairway Dr Building F Suite 101, Avondale, AZ 85323-5206

#5. Old Bisbee Brewing Company

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)

Address: 200 Review Alley, Bisbee, AZ 85603

#4. Lochiel Brewing

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)

Address: 7143 E Southern Ave Ste 131, Mesa, AZ 85209-2654

#3. Mother Road Brewing Company

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)

Address: 7 S Mikes Pike, Flagstaff, AZ 86001-5589

#2. Grand Canyon Brewing Company

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)

Address: 301 N 7th St, Williams, AZ 86046-1906

#1. Transplant City Beer Company

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)

Address: 107 W Honeysuckle St, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340-4322

