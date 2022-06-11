Highest-rated breweries in Arizona
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated breweries in Arizona, according to Tripadvisor.
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Just a few decades ago, the list of breweries to visit in any given area were small—perhaps a handful around larger metro areas and a few more tucked away in rural spots. Thanks to the craft brewery revolution, though, no one need look too hard to find a bounty of venues to visit. Retail sales of craft beer in the U.S. grew from $10 million in 2011 to $29 million in 2019, according to Statista, with the COVID-19 pandemic creating the first dip in sales in 2020 after increases every year. In 2019, small and independent brewers put 26.3 million barrels of beer into the world, according to the Brewers Association, representing inroads into the beer market share.
Most breweries don’t just roll out the barrels, though. They also offer tours, which has become an increasingly popular activity for those 21 and over. Businesses capitalizing on areas where craft breweries are clustered nearby package tours and provide transport. Like wine tastings at vineyards, visitors can taste a brewery’s products. In-demand beers and small-batch brews can be events in their own right, with beer lovers lining up to get limited-release beers. If nothing else, brewery tours are usually a cheap way to drink a lot of beer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated breweries in Arizona on Tripadvisor.
#19. Granite Mountain Brewing
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Address: 123 N Cortez St, Prescott, AZ 86301-3015
#18. Wanderlust Brewing Company
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Address: 1519 N Main St Ste 102, Flagstaff, AZ 86004-4970
#17. Prescott Brewing Company
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Address: 130 W Gurley St, Prescott, AZ 86301-3602
#16. Beaver Street Brewery
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Address: 11 S Beaver St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001-5500
#15. 12 West Brewing Company
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Address: 3000 E Ray Rd Barnone, Building 6, Suite 110, Gilbert, AZ 85296-7832
#14. Two Brothers Brewing
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Address: 4321 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251-3329
#13. Oak Creek Brewery
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (207 reviews)
- Address: 2050 Yavapai Dr, Sedona, AZ 86336-4558
#12. Insurgent Brewing Company
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7 reviews)
- Address: 990 North State Highway 89 Unit B, Chino Valley, AZ 86323-5139
#11. Catalina Brewing Company
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Address: 6918 N Camino Martin Ste 120, Marana, AZ 85741-2280
#10. Barnstar
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Address: 4050 N Tonto Rd, Skull Valley, AZ 86338
#9. Black Horse Brewery
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Address: 1058 Burton Rd Hole In the Wall Taproom, Show Low, AZ 85901-3924
#8. Historic Brewing Company
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Address: 4366 E Huntington Dr, Flagstaff, AZ 86004-9400
#7. That Brewery
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Address: 300 E Cherry St Back Building, Cottonwood, AZ 86326-6177
#6. 8-Bit Aleworks
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Address: 1050 N Fairway Dr Building F Suite 101, Avondale, AZ 85323-5206
#5. Old Bisbee Brewing Company
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Address: 200 Review Alley, Bisbee, AZ 85603
#4. Lochiel Brewing
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)
- Address: 7143 E Southern Ave Ste 131, Mesa, AZ 85209-2654
#3. Mother Road Brewing Company
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)
- Address: 7 S Mikes Pike, Flagstaff, AZ 86001-5589
#2. Grand Canyon Brewing Company
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Address: 301 N 7th St, Williams, AZ 86046-1906
#1. Transplant City Beer Company
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)
- Address: 107 W Honeysuckle St, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340-4322
Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.