Phoenix reaches 114 degrees; winds kicking up dust around the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Sunday evening with temperatures reaching 114 this afternoon, and there is a chance we could break or tie another record tomorrow. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 113 range with lows in the mid to upper 80s.

On top of the heat, I am tracking isolated showers and thunderstorms in western Maricopa County. The main threat is dry lightning, localized gusty winds, and patchy blowing dust. I am tracking a cool down as we head into the work week with temperatures dropping to near normal by Tuesday, near 105 degrees.

Although monsoon doesn’t start for several more weeks, winds have kicked up a fair amount of dust around the Valley. The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a dust advisory around 5:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix Has Issued A Dust Advisory until 6:30 PM MST. https://t.co/GRNpddkkrH #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/ppZnPB3zT3 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 12, 2022

Latest webcam from City of Phoenix showing blowing dust moving through the Valley with reduced visibilities. If you're driving and you encounter dense blowing dust, pull over to the side. #azwx pic.twitter.com/cXOUrlB3Lc — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 12, 2022

High pressure will set in midweek and we’re back to 112 as we get to Thursday. By the weekend though, we will have an increase in moisture with a slight chance of rain Saturday afternoon.

