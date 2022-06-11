Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Extreme heat continues for the weekend

We reached a high of 113 on Friday, setting a record for that date. It was also the hottest temperature we’ve seen so far this year in Phoenix.
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The sizzling summer temps are sticking around for the weekend!

We reached a high of 113 on Friday, setting a record for that date. It was also the hottest temperature we’ve seen so far this year in Phoenix. This weekend will be just as hot, which is why we’re calling for two more “First Alert” weather days.

Look for a high of 112 today with breezy conditions this afternoon. We’re forecasting a high of 113 for Sunday. There won’t be much relief overnight with morning temperatures still in the 80s and low 90s. Our Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday night. Once it expires, temperatures will drop slightly.

Look for a high of 108 on Monday, 104 on Tuesday, and 107 on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Triple digits this week with high Saturday of 112
Saturday still appears to be the hottest day so far this year, with a forecast high of 114.
FORECAST: Get ready for the heat this weekend!
Saturday still appears to be the hottest day so far this year, with a forecast high of 114.
High heat peaks Saturday
Temperatures to stay in the triple digits through the weekend, with the possibility of 114...
Expect 113 to 115 degree weather this weekend