Extreme heat continues for the weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The sizzling summer temps are sticking around for the weekend!

We reached a high of 113 on Friday, setting a record for that date. It was also the hottest temperature we’ve seen so far this year in Phoenix. This weekend will be just as hot, which is why we’re calling for two more “First Alert” weather days.

Look for a high of 112 today with breezy conditions this afternoon. We’re forecasting a high of 113 for Sunday. There won’t be much relief overnight with morning temperatures still in the 80s and low 90s. Our Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday night. Once it expires, temperatures will drop slightly.

Look for a high of 108 on Monday, 104 on Tuesday, and 107 on Wednesday.

