3 arrested after baby taken from Buckeye home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Buckeye police have released the mug shots and have identified the third suspect arrested in connection to an Amber Alert sent out for a baby boy taken from his Buckeye home early Friday.

Phoenix police arrested three people in connection with the alert, two of whom were walking around the intersection of 47th Avenue and Thomas Road on Friday. Late Friday evening, 9-month-old Raylon Zahir Tucker was found safe and healthy after the baby’s uncle, 19-year-old Exzavior Jones, and the baby’s biological mother, 19-year-old Jessica Jones Angulo, turned themselves in to Phoenix police. A third person who police identified as Jessica Howard Davila, is also facing kidnapping charges.

Investigators say they broke into a Buckeye home near Miller and Baseline Road, attacking those inside the house including Tucker’s biological father. Buckeye police say Jones fired a gun in the house but no one was hurt.

“We understand that there’s an ongoing custody dispute between the father and the mother,” said Clarissa Planalp, a spokesperson with the Buckeye Police Department.

The two left the house, abducting Tucker and leaving the area in their car. The vehicle was later found at a house in Goodyear.

A 9-month-old boy was found after being the center of an Ambert Alert and his father is just glad he's safe.

The Buckeye Police Department released a statement Saturday afternoon regarding the timing of Friday’s alert.

The safety and welfare of a child victim is the first priority of the Buckeye Police Department. Following this particular incident, investigators immediately began gathering information to determine whether the circumstances met the state criteria for an Amber Alert. At the same time, investigators were developing leads to track the suspects and were being cautious in releasing information that could compromise the investigation. The Buckeye Police Department is grateful to our law enforcement partners, media members and community for ensuring this incident came to a safe conclusion.

