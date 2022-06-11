19-year-old man dies while in Phoenix police custody

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say they are investigating after a man died in custody Friday afternoon while waiting for a medical evaluation.

It happened after officers were called out to the Circle K gas station near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road after a report of an injured person around 2:45 p.m. Police showed up to find Caleb Blair, 19, shirtless with pants around his ankles. According to a Phoenix Police news release, Blair had signs of impairment and was reportedly rolling on the ground.

More officers then showed up and placed Blair under handcuffs. At some point, officers took him into a shaded area, where he became unconscious. Police then removed handcuffs and began CPR before crews took him to the hospital, where he died. An investigation is underway to determine the cause and manner of death. Phoenix police say an internal and criminal investigation will review the actions of the officers.

No other information has been released. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more about what happened.

