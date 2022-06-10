Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Where to vote in Maricopa County

A man mails a ballot at a drop box location in Phoenix.
A man mails a ballot at a drop box location in Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Once upon a time, Maricopa County voters were assigned to one of more than 500 voting precincts. That assigned polling place was the only place you could vote.

Voting Centers

Things are different this year. There are 107 voting centers throughout Maricopa county, and voters can go to any one of them. These centers are in spacious facilities that allow for social distancing.

Registered voters don’t even need to be on the permanent early voting list (PEVL) to vote early.

Voters with a mail-in ballot can drop off their ballots at one of the voting centers. They can also change their mind and vote in person at one of the voting centers. Their mail-in ballot would then be voided.

[🡕 Voting center locations in Maricopa County]

Ballot Drop Boxes

If you received a mail-in ballot and do not want to mail it, then you can either drop it off at a voting center or at a secured drop box, either before or on election day. Be sure to sign and date the green envelope before dropping it off.

[🡕 Drop box locations in Maricopa County]

Outside of Maricopa County

For voters outside of Maricopa County, please check with your county’s recorder.

🡕 🔗 Click here for a contact list of Arizona’s 15 county recorders

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Stack of ballots
What’s the difference between early, absentee, or mail-in voting?
Arizona mail-in ballot.
FAQs: Everything you need to know about mail-in voting in Arizona
A provisional ballot is given to anyone who is not on the voting roster or someone who was...
FAQ: What you need to know about provisional ballots
Voter ID Graphic
What kind of ID do I need to vote in person?