Where to vote in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Once upon a time, Maricopa County voters were assigned to one of more than 500 voting precincts. That assigned polling place was the only place you could vote.

Voting Centers

Things are different this year. There are 107 voting centers throughout Maricopa county, and voters can go to any one of them. These centers are in spacious facilities that allow for social distancing.

Registered voters don’t even need to be on the permanent early voting list (PEVL) to vote early.

Voters with a mail-in ballot can drop off their ballots at one of the voting centers. They can also change their mind and vote in person at one of the voting centers. Their mail-in ballot would then be voided.

[🡕 Voting center locations in Maricopa County]

Ballot Drop Boxes

If you received a mail-in ballot and do not want to mail it, then you can either drop it off at a voting center or at a secured drop box, either before or on election day. Be sure to sign and date the green envelope before dropping it off.

[🡕 Drop box locations in Maricopa County]

Outside of Maricopa County

For voters outside of Maricopa County, please check with your county’s recorder.

🡕 🔗 Click here for a contact list of Arizona’s 15 county recorders

