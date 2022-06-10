Your Life
What’s the difference between early, absentee, or mail-in voting?

FILE - Stack of ballots
FILE - Stack of ballots(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Around election time in Maricopa County, you’ll frequently hear the following terms thrown around: early, absentee or mail-in voting.

It sounds confusing and complicated. But it’s actually quite simple for Maricopa County voters. All ballots that are cast before election day are early ballots. To get an early ballot, you must first register to vote. Then be sure to request a mail-in ballot by the deadline. You can do that by registering for either a one-time mail-in ballot or being put on the permanent early voting list (PEVL).

Once you’ve requested a mail-in ballot, you’ve got several options

  • Complete your ballot at home and then follow one of these steps:
    • Mail it: Postmarks don’t count so your ballot must make it to election officials by 7 p.m. on election day. If it doesn’t, then your vote will not count.
    • Drop it off at an early voting center or drop box before or on election day.
  • Vote in person
    • Go to an early voting center and vote in person. Your mail-in ballot would then be voided.
    • Vote in person at a voting center on election day. Your mail-in ballot would then be voided.

Important Links:

