What’s the difference between early, absentee, or mail-in voting?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Around election time in Maricopa County, you’ll frequently hear the following terms thrown around: early, absentee or mail-in voting.

It sounds confusing and complicated. But it’s actually quite simple for Maricopa County voters. All ballots that are cast before election day are early ballots. To get an early ballot, you must first register to vote. Then be sure to request a mail-in ballot by the deadline. You can do that by registering for either a one-time mail-in ballot or being put on the permanent early voting list (PEVL).

Once you’ve requested a mail-in ballot, you’ve got several options

Complete your ballot at home and then follow one of these steps: Mail it: Postmarks don’t count so your ballot must make it to election officials by 7 p.m. on election day. If it doesn’t, then your vote will not count. Drop it off at an early voting center or drop box before or on election day.

Vote in person Go to an early voting center and vote in person. Your mail-in ballot would then be voided. Vote in person at a voting center on election day. Your mail-in ballot would then be voided.



