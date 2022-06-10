Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Shooting leaves several injured at Charlotte, N.C. mall

Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, several injured
Three people were injured after shots rang out in the food court at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia.
Three people were injured after shots rang out in the food court at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have responded to a shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia.

According to information from Gastonia Police, the shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. at the mall, located on New Hope Road.

Department officials said three people have been shot and their injuries were believed to be minor, although they were still being treated.

According to law enforcement, the shooting happened in the food court and the mall is on lockdown. Officers are clearing people store by store.

Authorities said there is no one in custody at this time and one or two suspects may have fled from the scene. Officers did so a search in nearby woods, but the shooter or shooters were not found as of 1:15 p.m.

There is a heavy police presence at the mall and people are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Check back with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Diocese of Phoenix has a new leader. Bishop Dolan will be replacing Bishop Olmsted since...
Phoenix to get new bishop to lead diocese
Bishop John Dolan to lead Phoenix diocese after resignation of Bishop Thomas Olmsted
Bishop John Dolan to lead Phoenix diocese after resignation of Bishop Thomas Olmsted
The chicken chain plans to announce more celebration deals as the month continues.
Popeyes to sell chicken for 59 cents in honor of 50th anniversary
Angel Kidd, 27, was arrested on a felonious assault charge.
Fired Little Caesars Pizza employee shoots manager who wouldn’t rehire her, police say
As parents wait for a final decision on vaccines for this age group, a rollout plan is already...
Marathon US hearings to decide fate of COVID shots for kids under 5