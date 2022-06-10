Sharpies will not invalidate your ballot, Maricopa County officials say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There was a lot of speculation in the 2020 election on whether Sharpies could cause voters’ ballots to be tossed out. To set the record straight, Arizona’s Family spoke to Erika Flores, spokeswoman for the Maricopa County Elections Department.

Flores said voters can use one of three types of writing utensils to cast their ballots:

Black pen

Blue pen

Sharpie

You read that correctly. Sharpies are allowed. That’s because the newer tabulation equipment counts votes in such a way that bleed-throughs are not a problem. “I am not aware of any ballots that have been canceled because of the use of Sharpies,” Flores said.

Not only are Sharpies accepted when filling out a ballot in Arizona, but they are also preferred. That’s because Sharpies have the fastest drying ink. The one color you do need to worry about is red ink. The tabulation equipment can’t read red ink.

“Sharpies are recommended by the manufacturer because they provide the fastest-drying ink. The offset columns on ballots ensure that any bleed-through will not impact your vote,” Clint Hickman, vice chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, said.

