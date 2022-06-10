Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Sharpies will not invalidate your ballot, Maricopa County officials say

FILE - Sharpies used to cast votes
FILE - Sharpies used to cast votes(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There was a lot of speculation in the 2020 election on whether Sharpies could cause voters’ ballots to be tossed out. To set the record straight, Arizona’s Family spoke to Erika Flores, spokeswoman for the Maricopa County Elections Department.

Flores said voters can use one of three types of writing utensils to cast their ballots:

  • Black pen
  • Blue pen
  • Sharpie

You read that correctly. Sharpies are allowed. That’s because the newer tabulation equipment counts votes in such a way that bleed-throughs are not a problem. “I am not aware of any ballots that have been canceled because of the use of Sharpies,” Flores said.

Not only are Sharpies accepted when filling out a ballot in Arizona, but they are also preferred. That’s because Sharpies have the fastest drying ink. The one color you do need to worry about is red ink. The tabulation equipment can’t read red ink.

“Sharpies are recommended by the manufacturer because they provide the fastest-drying ink. The offset columns on ballots ensure that any bleed-through will not impact your vote,” Clint Hickman, vice chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Screenshot showing a ballot was canceled.
What it means when your mail-in ballot status says ‘canceled’
FILE - Voting Sign
How to report voter problems in Arizona
Mail-in voters can track their ballots in Maricopa County, Arizona.
How to track your mail-in ballot in Arizona
A man mails a ballot at a drop box location in Phoenix.
Where to vote in Maricopa County