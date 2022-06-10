Your Life
Phoenix to get new bishop to lead diocese

By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Pope Francis and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix announced in a press conference Friday morning that the Phoenix diocese will now be led by a new bishop. The diocese has served 1.2 million Catholics in Phoenix for 52 years.

Bishop John Dolan, age 60, has been acting as the auxiliary bishop of San Diego and will be the new head of the Diocese of Phoenix Arizona after Bishop Thomas Olmsted’s resignation effective Friday. Bishop Olmsted has served Phoenix since 2003. Bishop Dolan, a former parish priest in San Diego ordained in 1989, has acted in multiple internal administration positions within the church.

Bishop Dolan was known in San Diego for his support of refugees who fled from Sudan during the Second Sudanese Civil War. In 2017, he was also celebrated as an “LGBT-positive” priest by New Ways Ministry. In 2021, he was one of the 14 Catholic bishops who signed a statement called “God is on your side” encouraging and protecting LGBT children.

The Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests or SNAP said in a press release that they hope Bishop-elect Dolan will work to “make the protection of children and the vulnerable his highest priority”.

