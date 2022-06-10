One dead after small plane from Phoenix hits building, crashes in California field

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities are investigating after a plane from Phoenix crashed in a field in California Friday morning. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the plane struck a building on the south side of the 101 freeway after taking off from the Camarillo Airport.

A plane from Phoenix hit a building near Camarillo and crashed into a field Friday morning. (Source: Ventura County Fire Department)

The plane went on to crash in a field just north of the freeway. Emergency responders found parts of the plane on the roof of the building it struck. Officials say one person died. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters set up a grid around the field and searched the area for additional victims but didn’t find anyone.

#fields; UPDATE - FF’s have deployed two urban search and rescue dogs, named Wyatt and Mazie to help locate any additional victims from today airplane crash. The plane was Mooney, single engine, fixed wing aircraft that had take off from Camarillo airport. @VCFD #VCFD @OxnardFire pic.twitter.com/B5NTjRCzvt — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) June 10, 2022

According to the FAA, the plane was heading back to Phoenix when it crashed. Officials have not identified the person who died or said what caused the plane to crash. A spokesperson for the NTSB said an investigator is responding to the field and should provide updates later this afternoon.

