One dead after a Friday morning shooting in west Phoenix

Police say a man is dead after a possible shooting that happened early Friday morning in Phoenix.
Police say a man is dead after a possible shooting that happened early Friday morning in Phoenix.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Officers say a man is dead after a shooting early Friday morning in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

Phoenix police said offers responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Washington Street. Officers found a 50-year-old man who had been shot while sitting in a Dodge Challenger. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

