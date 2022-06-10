One dead after a Friday morning shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Officers say a man is dead after a shooting early Friday morning in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

Phoenix police said offers responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Washington Street. Officers found a 50-year-old man who had been shot while sitting in a Dodge Challenger. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

