Maricopa County health officials are seeing more cases of flu than usual

By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Health officials are seeing an increase in flu and COVID-19 cases. Officials say COVID-19 infection rates are back up to the “medium” level, meaning around 1,200 new cases are being diagnosed daily. As for the flu case rate, health experts are saying despite being past the typical mid-winter peak, they’re seeing more cases than usual for this time of year.

“While COVID-19 and flu are often mild, both diseases can cause severe illness for some people, to the point of needing hospitalization,” said Dr. Nick Staab, medical epidemiologist for the Maricopa County Department of Public Health. “Luckily, we have tools to decrease the spread and severity for people.”

How to reduce your chances of getting COVID-19 and the flu:

  • Stay up-to-date on your COVID-19, flu vaccine
  • Wash your hands thoroughly and often
  • Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose, and mouth
  • Wear a well-fitting mask in crowded areas
  • Stay home if you’re sick, except to get tested or see your doctor

Symptoms for COVID-19 & the flu to watch for:

  • Congestion
  • Fever
  • Sore throat
  • Cough
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle aches

“The only way to know for sure if you have COVID-19, flu, or neither is to get tested for both,” said Dr. Staab. Medications to decrease severe illness are available for both COVID-19 and flu if they are started soon after developing symptoms. It’s still worth getting vaccinated because if you do end up sick after being vaccinated, your symptoms will typically be milder with a quicker recovery.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

