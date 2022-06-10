Your Life
How to report voter problems in Arizona

FILE - Voting Sign
FILE - Voting Sign(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you have experienced any problems voting in the election, you can report those issues to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.

[Contact Arizona’s Family: Let us know if you have any problems at the polls]

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is authorized to enforce certain civil and criminal violations of Arizona’s election code through their Election Integrity Unit. The Arizona AG’s office accepts complaints submitted online, as well as complaints mailed to the office. Depending on the nature of the allegations, however, the Arizona AG’s office may refer complaints to another state or local agency for investigation and/or enforcement.

If you have a complaint that requires immediate law enforcement intervention because there is a crime in progress or an escalating situation, contact your local police department immediately.

You can submit your complaint online at the Arizona Attorney General’s website, or you can mail your complaint to:

Elections Integrity Unit

Office of the Arizona Attorney General

2005 N Central Avenue, 6th Floor

Phoenix, AZ 85004

