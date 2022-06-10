High heat peaks Saturday

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a record-breaking Friday, our heat wave seems to peak this weekend, with our Excessive Heat Warning expiring Sunday night. Saturday still appears to be the hottest day so far this year, with a forecast high of 114. If we hit that mark, that would tie the record-high set back in 1918! So please stay hydrated and take plenty of shade breaks if you have to be outside for an extended period. Sunday still looks very hot, with a high of 112. That would tie the daily record set back in 1979. Overnight lows will likely stay in the mid to upper 80′s.

Still dangerously hot thru Sunday (First Alert WX Team)

High fire danger still remains a problem for the Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino & NE Plateaus, Yavapai County Mountains and the Little Colorado River Valley through the weekend. In addition, very low humidity and the possibility of dry thunderstorms with lightning are a cause for concern.

Fire Weather Watch Sunday (First Alert WX Team)

Looking ahead to next week, a slight cool down is in store for the Valley, with high temperatures coming down off the 110 mark Monday to Wednesday, but that’s still above average for this time of year. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms in eastern Arizona that we will have to keep an eye on as possible wildfire starters. Stay hydrated!

