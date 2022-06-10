Former Vice President Mike Pence to address border security in Phoenix on Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be joined by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in Phoenix on Monday to address policies on border security issues. According to officials, the 48th VP of the United States plans to discuss Arizona’s role in national security and border issues like drug seizures and migrants.

Ducey, who will be with Pence, recently joined 24 other governors to create the American Governors’ Border Strike Force to address border security. Ducey is also calling on social media companies to take more action in preventing kids from being targeted by cartels trying to recruit them into human smuggling.

Pence and Ducey will be speaking at the Arizona Commerce Authority on Monday at 2:30 p.m. Doors are expected to open at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.