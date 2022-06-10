FAQ: What you need to know about provisional ballots

What is a Provisional Ballot?

A provisional ballot is given to anyone who is not on the voting roster or someone unable to provide a valid form of identification. There are a few reasons why your name was not included on the roster.

Reasons you’re not on the voting roster

Recently moved and did not update your voter info in time

You voted at a polling place not assigned to you (Exceptions: Maricopa County because voters can vote at any voting center)

You requested an early ballot

Your voter registration is no longer active

You are not registered at all

What if I don’t have my ID with me on Election Day? When is the deadline to provide ID for my vote to count?

If you were unable to show valid identification at the polls on Election Day you would have been provided with a conditional provisional ballot. This ballot will be valid and counted as long you provide valid identification to your polling location before 7:00 pm on Election Day.

Alternatively, you can present an acceptable form of identification to your County Recorder’s Office by 5:00 p.m. on the 5th business day following the election if the election included a federal race, or by 5:00 p.m. on the 3rd business day after any other election.

When does a provisional ballot get counted?

Provisional ballots are collected with early ballots that were dropped off on Election Day. County officials must then research and validate each provisional ballot before votes are tabulated. This process can take several days.

You can check the status of your provisional ballot by visiting the Maricopa County website. There it will tell you if your ballot was verified and counted.

