Expect 113 to 115 degree weather this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We didn’t make it to 110 degrees on Thursday, but it was 109, which is still plenty hot!

Temps will be very hot today with highs climbing to around 113 later in Phoenix. This is potentially dangerous heat, so please use caution when you are outside. Limit your time outside and drink plenty of water.

Saturday and Sunday will also bring intense heat to the low deserts. Temps will hover around 113-115 over the weekend. Some moisture has moved into the state, and it could help pop off some thunderstorms later today. The best chance for storms will be in the White Mountains, Mogollon Rim, and southeastern Arizona.

A system will move to the north by Sunday and this will help to kick up the wind. We have a fire weather watch for northern Arizona on Sunday. Please use caution if out plan to recreate outside. The heat will break at the start of next week in Phoenix. Highs will be closer to 106 by Tuesday. Have a great day and stay cool!

