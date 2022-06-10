‘Don’t think it can’t happen to you’: Gilbert mother warns of leaving kids in hot cars

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Gilbert mother who lost a child after she was accidentally left behind in a vehicle in 2019 is advocating for advanced technology to be installed in all vehicles that would send out an alert if a person is detected inside.

“It can detect any breathing and then it would alert your phone to check the vehicle and it’ll go through a series of different things, honking the horn, and eventually call EMS if those aren’t responded to. It would save lives. It would have saved Charly’s life,” said Angela Jones. Angela’s daughter, Charly, died on September 3rd, 2019, after she was left in a truck for three hours.

Angela explained that they decided to keep Charly home from preschool that day since the family was heading on vacation the following day. Angela’s husband dropped their other daughters off at school and returned to their Gilbert house to work from home, like usual, not realizing she was supposed to be home with him. “When I called on my lunch break to check on her, I could hear the panic in his voice and I knew something was wrong,” Angela said.

Now, Angela is keeping Charly’s memory alive by warning other parents that it can happen to anyone. “As a mom of three, no one ever warned me that this could happen. I saw it on TV sometimes and never really thought, ‘wow I should really get some prevention strategies in place to make sure this doesn’t happen to me,’” Angela explained. “If I can do something to maybe make another parent or grandparent aware to check the backseat or have a plan in place if their routine is going to be different, then I feel like I could keep her memory alive and honor her life and help other families not experience the tragedy that we did.”

According to KidsAndCars, more than 50 kids died of heatstroke nationwide in 2018 and 2019. In 2020 and 2021, that number was cut in half. “Because of COVID, people were not traveling to and from school, daycare, work. So people were at home during those times and those numbers are pretty much half of what those numbers were the previous years,” said Angela. “We can educate and we can spread awareness but to be honest that’s not going to fix the problem, we need the technology. We need the occupant detection system in these vehicles, otherwise it’s going to continue to happen.”

Right now, many cars come equipped with a system that reminds the driver to check the backseat, but it works when the backdoors have been open. “It’s so frustrating because we can prevent it. It’s completely preventable. And these vehicles can do all sorts of things, they can drive themselves. This technology is there, it’s available, it’s like $20, we just have to get these manufacturers to put them in the vehicles,” Angela said.

Angela says Charly was a brave, fun-loving three-year-old who was excited to learn how to swim. Angela says her most important message to parents is that it can happen to anyone. “Don’t think that it can’t happen to you. I mean, we are loving parents who did everything to protect their children. All the safety measures you would make — plugging your outlets, having a pool fence, doing all those things. It just never occurred to me this could happen and we didn’t have a plan in place,” Angela said. “Always check the backseat before you get out of your vehicle. No matter what. Always check your vehicle.”

