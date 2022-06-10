Your Life
Consumer Reports: What to buy in June for major savings

Consumer Reports and On Your Side are partnering to give you the heads up on some upcoming holiday discounts you'll want to take advantage of!
By Consumer Reports
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:22 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The official start to summer is almost here, which means now is the time to double-check your warm-weather inventory. And with Father’s Day and early 4th of July sales coming up, Consumer Reports says the month of June is a great time to save on purchases big and small. Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount. Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

Consumer Reports reveals the most reliable used cars

This year, Father’s Day falls on June 19, and we’re already seeing sales on traditional gifts for dads, such as smartwatches, fitness trackers and power tools. So drill down on your Father’s Day shopping list with something that’ll be sure to tackle those big jobs around the house. The DeWalt DCD701F2 cordless drill is a CR Best Buy and is now $143 at Amazon. CR says this drill is powerful and can drive even the largest screws. And if dad has a green thumb outside, now he can continue gardening year-round when he’s inside—with the AeroGarden Harvest 360 Countertop Garden, which is on sale for $130 at AeroGarden.

TRENDING: Phoenix gas station owner sells cheaper gas to help others

As for new dads and moms just starting, CR says June is a great month to score deals on strollers. The Chicco Bravo Trio stroller is a CR Best Buy at $400 at Amazon, Buy Buy Baby and Walmart. CR says this stroller is the best for suburban living.

Next, keep up your curb appeal with a string trimmer you won’t have to drop $5 a gallon for. The Ego ST1502SA battery-powered string trimmer is a CR Best Buy and is now $179 at Amazon and Lowe’s. And finally, as this month closes out, keep a lookout on sales for next month’s big holiday. Around the end of June, you’ll start to see July 4th sales kick-off at all the major retailers, and you can expect significant savings on big-ticket items such as large appliances and mattresses. The Bosch Ascenta SHX3AR75UC dishwasher is a top performer and a CR Best Buy at $699.

And to make the sweltering heat of June just a little more manageable, Consumer Reports says June is a great month to find deals on sunscreens and insect repellents.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

