Child hospitalized after accidental shooting in Phoenix apartment

By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A child is in the hospital after being accidentally shot by another child Friday morning in a Phoenix apartment.

Phoenix police say the shooting happened at an apartment complex near 7th Avenue and Alta Vista Road after two children found a gun in the apartment. One of the children reportedly picked up the gun and unintentionally shot the other. Officers believe the victim, a little girl, has non-life-threatening injuries but could not share further details because she is a minor.

Phoenix Fire rescue crews gave the girl a teddy bear to comfort her during her ride to the hospital. An investigation is underway.

