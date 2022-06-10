Your Life
Buckeye baby, mother who took him found after Amber Alert issued

The baby, the mom, and the uncle were found Friday night.
The baby, the mom, and the uncle were found Friday night.(Buckeye Police Department)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Buckeye baby is safe after he was taken by his biological mother and three other suspects, which sparked an Amber Alert on Friday. Police say 9-month-old Raylon Zahir Tucker is safe. Police say the baby’s uncle, 19-year-old Exzavior Jones, who also helped in taking Raylon, was also found in Phoenix, but a third suspect is still on the run.

At around 12:30 a.m., the boy’s mother, 19-year-old Jessica Jones Angulo, and three people broke down the door of a Buckeye home in the area of Miller and Baseline Roads, according to Carissa Planalp with the Buckeye Police Department. They attacked the people inside, which included Raylon’s biological father. Police say Jones fired his gun but no one was hit. They grabbed Raylon before driving off, officers said.

Investigators said they found one of the attackers, 36-year-old Jessica Howard Davila, before the Amber Alert was issued on Friday afternoon. Planalp said she’s the mother of Angulo. The suspects’ vehicle involved in the abduction was also found at a home in Goodyear. “We understand that there’s an ongoing custody dispute between the father and the mother,” said Planalp. Police are still searching for an unidentified woman.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

