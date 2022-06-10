Your Life
Body of woman found at Phoenix’s Piestewa Peak

The body was found near a trail.
The body was found near a trail.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A disturbing discovery was made at Piestewa Peak in Phoenix on Friday. The body of a woman was found in the morning within the mountain preserve near a trail, officials said, but it’s unclear which one. Police have only said it’s a death investigation. It’s unclear how long her body was there before she was discovered. It’s also unclear if foul play is involved.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

