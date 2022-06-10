Body of woman found at Phoenix’s Piestewa Peak

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A disturbing discovery was made at Piestewa Peak in Phoenix on Friday. The body of a woman was found in the morning within the mountain preserve near a trail, officials said, but it’s unclear which one. Police have only said it’s a death investigation. It’s unclear how long her body was there before she was discovered. It’s also unclear if foul play is involved.

