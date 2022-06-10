Your Life
Arizona sheriff who operated boat drunk off probation early

A federal judge signed an order Thursday agreeing to cut probation short for Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) -- An Arizona sheriff who pleaded guilty to operating a boat under the influence of alcohol is off probation early. A federal judge signed an order Thursday agreeing to cut probation short for Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes. He had received a year of supervised probation in December for misdemeanor offenses.

An attorney for Rhodes had filed a request in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff this week asking for Rhodes’ sentence to end early. The attorney said Rhodes had not broken the law since he was cited. Rhodes also has completed an alcohol abuse awareness class and paid all fines.

In August 2021, Rhodes was at Lake Powell when he tried to help a friend park a boat while drunk and hit another boat. He was issued a misdemeanor by National Park Service officers and was banned from Glen Canyon National Recreation Area while on probation.

Arizona’s Family news staff contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

