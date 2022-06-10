6 sizzling ways to stay cool in the heat this weekend around Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ah, Arizona! Whether you’re a fan of the blaring heat or are planning a getaway, this weekend’s activities feature some fun ways to stay hydrated. ‘Cause if you haven’t noticed, yes, it is hot out there.

1. Espresso Martini Crawl

Combine your love for history, coffee, and alcohol in one fun evening along Roosevelt Row. A “walk and sip through” the eloquent concoction of the espresso marine is in order. The Roosevelt Row Espresso Marini Crawl will lead participants through of showcase of four different versions. After the event, whichever is crowned “best in show” will have an additional $5 gift certificate. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Saturday, June 11 at 4:00 p.m.

Where: monOrchid, 214 E. Roosevelt Street, Phoenix 85004.

Cost: Tickets are $10.

2. Scottsdale Margarita Festival

Head over to Old Town to take part in a dozen margarita tastings and much more! It all kicks off at the Wasted Grain on Saturday. Just be careful to not get a Margarita Burn. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Saturday, June 11

Where: Wasted Grain, 7295.

Cost: $35 to $50

3. Arizona Piano Institute’s Summer Festival 2022

The Arizona Piano Institute is hosting its sixth season on the campus of Grand Canyon University. World-renowned artists are sharing their knowledge and wisdom with emerging pianists and performers using master classes, workshops, and recitals. It will close with a Student Artists’ Showcase Recital. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11.

Where: Grand Canyon University

Cost: Auditor/visitor passes are $30 per day.

4. Luis Millingalli Art Exhibition

A self-taught Equadorian Plastic Artist is showcasing his work at the Consulate of Equ. See a little bit of village life as Luis Millingalli tries to capture the country’s culture through his colorful work. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Saturday, June 11 to Tuesday, June 21; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Where: Consulate General of Ecuador

Cost: Free

5. Mimosa & Afrobeats

If the last two drinking events didn’t intrigue you, perhaps mimosas will. Orbit Social is hosting “Momas & Afrobeats” at the Coyotes Mexican Cuisine in Phoenix. Experience something different, because even organizers admit “literally... we will be downing a bunch of Mimosas.” Click/tap here for more information.

When: Saturday, July 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 7822 N 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Cost: Tickets start at $15.

6. Downtown Phoenix Scavenger Hunt

Turn Phoenix into your very own giant game board. A three-hour scavenger hunt leads you on a walking tour throughout the downtown area. Check out historic landmarks and must-see sights, and then venture off to explore the rest of the city. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Available Daily

Where: Downtown Phoenix.

Cost: $49 per team or $30 for mini-quest. We found a $49 per team or $30 for mini-quest. We found a Groupon for $20

