Try It With Tess: Father’s Day is right around the corner!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Stressing about what to give dad for Father’s Day this year? Let us give you some gift ideas to keep him happy this year.

1) PUTT-a-Bout - https://putt-a-bout.com/

Dad can practice his golf game anywhere with Putt-A-Bout®. Perfect for golfers of all skill levels, these putting greens are portable and easy to roll up for easy storage and transport. Putt-A-Bout is made of a high-quality putting surface that always stays smooth. It has built-in sand trap cutouts to catch missed shots with a non-skid backing. It’s available in five different sizes and personalization is available. More information is available here. They’re available on Amazon, these USA-made indoor putting greens are top-sellers on Amazon.

2) For the Golfer Dad - www.badbirdiegolf.com

For the Dads who like to spend their time out on the green, check out Bad Birdie. Upgrade their golf wardrobe with modern, standout apparel that is both bold and comfortable. From polos with vibrant patterns and colors to snapbacks and bucket hats, to even matching apparel for the whole family, Bad Birdie is ready to dress dads who prioritize a good game and a better time without compromising. It was featured on Shark Tank! The polos come in sizes S – XXL with a trim fit and have a four-way stretch, are anti-order, moisture-wicking, have a stay-right collar, protect up to UPF 50+, and are wrinkle resistant. The company also has hats branded with the signature “Bad” from the Bad Birdie logo, available in white and black. One size fits all. Visit their store at Kierland in Scottsdale or shop online here.

3) StateFortyEight - https://statefortyeight.com/

We’ve all heard of Hot Girl Summer, but how about Hot Dad Summer? They’ve created a shirt just for Father’s Day: HOT DAD SUMMER. Gift dad a fun State Forty-Eight certified tee so he can look fresh on Father’s Day and all summer long. You can have this shipped or can pick up the shirt locally at their Chandler store. Check it out here.

4) HercLéon - https://hercleon.com

Help Dad get the best sleep with the world’s first biology-based bedsheet company that guarantees everyone gets a great night’s sleep. With advanced biology research and cutting-edge textile engineering, HercLéon manufactures sheets specifically for different genders and ages. Jax Sheets are the first sheets specifically designed for men. They make use of bamboo fibers, which make them as smooth as silk and more sustainable than cotton. Guys tend to sweat more in bed and have more hair, so their sheets’ breathability is essential. Available in various sizes and colors. Click here to check them out.

5) Wildwood Grilling - www.wildwoodgrilling.com

Does Dad love to Grill? Then he’ll love Wildwood Grilling’s brand-new Hamburger Grilling Gift Set for the perfect burger. Each set includes a smoker box, smoking chips, spices, grilling planks, patty press, grill scraper, and more. It’s available on Amazon, for less than $50! Wildwood grilling planks and rubs are all made in the USA, and available at Albertsons, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Amazon, Albertson’s, or online here.

6) Grillkilt - www.grillkilt.com

There is nothing more annoying than being out by the grill or smoker and having to keep going back inside for more sauce, a suddenly needed spatula, or even just another beer. With multiple pockets, grommets, and D-rings, these sturdy kilts are like barbecue tool belts, with room for extra tools, ingredients, towels, and, yes, adult beverages. Sturdy, lightweight, washable, and made in the U.S.A., the GRILLKILT is the perfect present for your pitmaster. Click here to check it out!4

