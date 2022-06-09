Your Life
Triple digits to stay through the rest of the week

Stay hydrated and braced for higher temperatures to come tomorrow and through the weekend. Monsoon season is on its way.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Well, we did it! Phoenix saw the first 110 of the heat season Wednesday. Not sure if that is anything to celebrate, but here we are.

Temps will be like that for your Thursday. Highs will top out around 110 later this afternoon. High pressure will intensify for Friday and the weekend over the state. This will mean even more intense heat for the weekend. Plan on a high of around 113 on Friday and 114 degrees on Saturday. That kind of heat is dangerous if you are not careful, so please use caution outside. Limit your time outdoors during the afternoon hours.

We have some moisture creeping into the state from the south. This will help to spark a few storms in the White Mountains and along the Mogollon Rim over the next several days. Phoenix will have to wait on the rain. The next seven days will be dry in the Valley. Next week, our heat will back off a bit, with highs dipping to around 107 by Tuesday.

