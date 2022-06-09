Teen girl killed in north Phoenix mass shooting identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified the 14-year-old girl who was killed in a mass shooting at a north Phoenix strip mall on Saturday. According to Phoenix police, 14-year-old Emily Morgan and eight others were shot during a party that was promoted on social media.

Officers responded to a strip mall near 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road around 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting. Detectives believe there was a fight which led up to the shooting. Morgan died at the hospital. Two women are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and five men and a teen boy were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say three of the eight people shot are still in critical condition.

Police have spent days talking to witnesses and following up on leads. On Monday, police said detectives learned the party at the strip mall had been promoted on social media. Police say that social media-promoted parties are becoming a trend, springing up on social platforms within a few hours of the large gatherings and creating concerns in the community. Police say some of these parties have led to shootings, drug use, property damage, and safety concerns for people who live nearby.

A business owner across from where Saturday’s mass shooting happened says he was working late that night when the party at the strip mall got out of control. He estimates between 100 and 200 young people were hanging out on the street and in a couple of parking lots when several people pulled out guns and opened fire. “I was inside, it shook me, up so I came out, cracked the door and saw all the running, and went back inside,” said Magitt. “Whoever did it has no remorse, no remorse because they seen all the kids out here. Maybe they were kids themselves, whatever it was, no remorse for life at all.”

Video from a surveillance camera nearby and obtained exclusively by Arizona's Family caught the chaotic scene as the gunshots filled the air.

Police still haven’t made any arrests, and are asking that anyone with information to contact the Phoenix Police Department or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS if you’d like to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.