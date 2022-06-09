Record highs for the Phoenix area this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Summer has arrived, we hit our first 110 degrees yesterday, and the heat will continue through the weekend. The 110-degree day came a little earlier than our average day of June 11, and we normally have 21 days with temperatures above 110.

High pressure will hold strong through the weekend, and we could see close to record high temperatures Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Because of the heat, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning that will last through Sunday. They are urging people to find a cool spot during the afternoon and avoid outdoor work or play to lessen the impact of extreme heat.

A promising sign is the monsoon setting up; we have some moisture creeping into our state from the South. We could see a few storms pop up in the White Mountains and along the rim through the weekend. No rain for the Valley for the next seven days, but the good news is temperatures will cool down a bit by next Tuesday with a high of 105. We need that rain; we have not had any rain since March 29, which has been 72 days!

